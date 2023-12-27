In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. Dot One [2023-2025] has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Dot One [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Dot one [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|151 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.7 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|346 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 47 Minutes