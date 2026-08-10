In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power and torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Bullet 350 [2019-2023] vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Smak
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|38.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|346 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.