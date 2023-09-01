Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
Electric Vehicles
Powered by:
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
My Garage
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
EV
Powered by:
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
Home
Compare Bikes
Bullet 350 vs Yezdi Adventure
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
vs
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Filters
Highlight Differences
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Top AutoMobiles
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
334 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1
-
Starting
Self Start Only
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed
6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6
-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
-
Charging at Home
No
-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,99,055
₹2,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,73,562
₹2,09,900
RTO
₹13,884
₹16,792
Insurance
₹11,609
₹10,568
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹4,278
₹5,099
Trending bikes
Popular
Latest
Upcoming
View all
Popular Bikes