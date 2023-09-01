HT Auto
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc334 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,0552,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,5622,09,900
RTO
13,88416,792
Insurance
11,60910,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2785,099

