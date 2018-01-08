HT Auto
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Yamaha R15 V4

Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Racing Blue
₹1.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,0551,99,924
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,5621,74,800
RTO
13,88414,274
Insurance
11,60910,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2784,297

