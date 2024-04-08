In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS