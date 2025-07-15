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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 Fz-x
BrandRoyal EnfieldYamaha
Price₹ 1.64 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage37 kmpl55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc149 cc
Power20.4 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L10 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
2110 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1330 mm
Height
1225 mm1115 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg139 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm810 mm
Width
785 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
110 kmph96 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forksTelescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,88,7261,39,434
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,4231,19,194
RTO
13,68411,036
Insurance
10,6199,204
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0562,996

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
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The Bullet 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles that Royal Enfield sells.
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29 May 2026
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
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The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
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8 Feb 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
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Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
2 Sept 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
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