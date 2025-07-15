In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs FZ-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350
|Fz-x
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS