In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less