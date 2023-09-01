HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 vs FZS 25

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Yamaha FZS 25

Filters
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc249 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,0551,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,5621,39,300
RTO
13,88411,674
Insurance
11,60910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2783,546

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes