In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl.