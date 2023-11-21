Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
349 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,0551,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,5621,42,800
RTO
13,88411,794
Insurance
11,60913,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2783,603

