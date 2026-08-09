In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS