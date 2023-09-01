HT Auto
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Vespa VXL 150

Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
349 cc149.5 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,0551,63,586
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,5621,44,413
RTO
13,88411,553
Insurance
11,6097,620
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2783,516

