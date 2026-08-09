In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|₹ 1.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|9.78 PS PS