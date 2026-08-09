In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS