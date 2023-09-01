Saved Articles
Bullet 350 vs SXL 125
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
vs
Vespa SXL 125
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specifications
Features
Price
EMI
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Belt Drive
Displacement
349 cc
124.45 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
No Of Cylinders
1
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
3
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed
CVT
Emission Type
bs6
bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
No
Charging at Home
No
No
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
₹1,99,055
₹1,53,028
Ex-Showroom Price
₹1,73,562
₹1,34,827
RTO
₹13,884
₹10,786
Insurance
₹11,609
₹7,415
Accessories Charges
₹0
₹0
FastTag Charges
₹0
₹0
Other Charges
₹0
₹0
EMI
₹4,278
₹3,289
