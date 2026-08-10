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HomeCompare BikesBullet 350 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldVespa
Price₹ 1.64 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage37 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc124 cc
Power20.4 PS PS9.77 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Visual Comparison

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Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L7.4 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
2110 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1290 mm
Height
1225 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm770 mm
Width
785 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
110 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
349 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forksAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
NoYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,88,7261,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,4231,36,601
RTO
13,68410,928
Insurance
10,6193,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0563,254
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Bullet 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on bullet-350battalion-black & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Latest Videos

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