Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or TVS iQube Electric - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at 1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.