Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis ...Read More

Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Front Disc, Rear Drum
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,0551,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,5621,23,870
RTO
13,8849,909
Insurance
11,60910,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2783,106

