In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basisIn 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours.
The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. ...Read MoreRead Less