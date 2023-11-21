Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Tork Motors Kratos

In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kratos
Tork Motors Kratos
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm-
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive Electric Motor
Displacement
349 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,0551,42,187
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,5621,32,499
RTO
13,8841,500
Insurance
11,6098,188
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2783,056

    Latest News

    The Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric motorcycle takes on the 110 cc commuter motorcycles like the Hero Splendor, Honda Shine, Bajaj Platina
    Pure EV ecoDryft 350 electric commuter motorcycle launched with 171 km range. rivals Hero Splendor
    21 Nov 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    Both motorcycles have a retro classic design.
    Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle to buy?
    22 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
