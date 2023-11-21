In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less