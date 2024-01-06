In 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer 250 in 2 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less