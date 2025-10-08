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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bullet 350 Gixxer
BrandRoyal EnfieldSuzuki
Price₹ 1.64 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage37 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity349 cc155 cc
Power20.4 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Length
2110 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1335 mm
Height
1225 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm795 mm
Width
785 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
110 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )4-Cycle, 1- Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame-
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forksTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
8 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,88,7261,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,64,4231,26,421
RTO
13,68412,913
Insurance
10,61913,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0563,275
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Bullet 350 : Get ₹5,000 Ex...
Applicable on bullet-350battalion-black & 3 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Latest Videos

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