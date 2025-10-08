In 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bullet 350 engine makes power and torque 20.4 PS PS & 27 Nm . On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 in 7 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Bullet 350 vs Gixxer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bullet 350
|Gixxer
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.64 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.4 PS PS
|13.6 PS PS