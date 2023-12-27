Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Simple Energy One

In 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
One
Simple Energy One
Single Tone
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm-
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm72 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,0551,53,848
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,5621,45,000
RTO
13,8840
Insurance
11,6098,848
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2783,306

