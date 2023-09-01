HT Auto
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349 cc411 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,99,0552,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,5622,03,085
RTO
13,88416,777
Insurance
11,60917,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2785,107

