In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Zepop vs Shiga Comparison