Rowwet Zepop vs YObykes Yo Drift

In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or YObykes Yo Drift choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift Price starts at Rs. 51,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Yo Drift has a range of up to 60 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Drift in 5 colours.
Zepop vs Yo Drift Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zepop Yo drift
BrandRowwetYObykes
Price₹ 61,770₹ 51,000
Range100 km/charge60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7 Hrs.-

Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Yo Drift
YObykes Yo Drift
Drift STD
₹51,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah12 V, 27 Ah × 5
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,33851,000
Ex-Showroom Price
61,77051,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5680
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4041,096

