In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or YObykes Yo Drift choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift Price starts at Rs. 51,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Yo Drift has a range of up to 60 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Drift in 5 colours.
Zepop vs Yo Drift Comparison