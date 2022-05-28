HT Auto

Rowwet Zepop vs Warivo Motors Enduro

In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.
Zepop vs Enduro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zepop Enduro
BrandRowwetWarivo Motors
Price₹ 61,770₹ 53,800
Range100 km/charge65-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.

Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Enduro
Warivo Motors Enduro
STD
₹53,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hrs.5-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,33853,800
Ex-Showroom Price
61,77053,800
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5680
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4041,156

