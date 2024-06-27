In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa LA Price starts at Rs. 42,924 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa LA has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa LA in 2 colours.
Zepop vs Ujaas eSpa LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zepop
|Ujaas espa la
|Brand
|Rowwet
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 61,770
|₹ 42,924
|Range
|100 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|7 Hrs.
|-