In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Zepop vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zepop Radeon
BrandRowwetTVS
Price₹ 61,770₹ 59,942
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time7 Hrs.-

Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
lithium-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,33871,882
Ex-Showroom Price
61,77061,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,5685,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4041,545

