In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.
Zepop vs NTORQ 125 Comparison