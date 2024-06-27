HT Auto
Rowwet Zepop vs Tunwal Mini Lithino

In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Mini Lithino has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Zepop vs Mini Lithino Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zepop Mini lithino
BrandRowwetTunwal
Price₹ 61,770₹ 0.55 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge55-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7 Hrs.-

Filters
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,33863,509
Ex-Showroom Price
61,77054,990
RTO
03,849
Insurance
3,5684,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4041,365

