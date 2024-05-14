HT Auto
Rowwet Zepop vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Elektrika 60 Price starts at Rs. 0.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Elektrika 60 has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Elektrika 60 in 1 colour.
Zepop vs Elektrika 60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zepop Elektrika 60
BrandRowwetTunwal
Price₹ 61,770₹ 0.65 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge70-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time7 Hrs.-

Filters
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,33875,373
Ex-Showroom Price
61,77065,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
3,5685,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4041,620

