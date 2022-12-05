HT Auto

In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or Techo Electra Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Saathi Price starts at Rs. 57,697 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Zepop vs Saathi Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zepop Saathi
BrandRowwetTecho Electra
Price₹ 61,770₹ 57,697
Range100 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7 Hrs.-

Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Techo Electra Saathi
STD
₹57,697*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah48 V, 26 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,33857,697
Ex-Showroom Price
61,77057,697
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5680
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4041,240

