Rowwet Zepop vs Techo Electra Neo

In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or Techo Electra Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Neo Price starts at Rs. 41,557 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Neo has a range of up to 55 - 60 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Neo in 4 colours.
Zepop vs Neo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zepop Neo
BrandRowwetTecho Electra
Price₹ 61,770₹ 41,557
Range100 km/charge55 - 60 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7 Hrs.-

Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Neo
Techo Electra Neo
STD
₹41,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah48 V, 24 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ionLithium Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,33841,557
Ex-Showroom Price
61,77041,557
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5680
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,404893

