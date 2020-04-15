In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or Techo Electra Emerge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Techo Electra Emerge Price starts at Rs. 68,106 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Emerge has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Techo Electra offers the Emerge in 3 colours.
Zepop vs Emerge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zepop
|Emerge
|Brand
|Rowwet
|Techo Electra
|Price
|₹ 61,770
|₹ 68,106
|Range
|100 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|7 Hrs.
|-