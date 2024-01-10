HT Auto
In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or SVITCH SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours.
Zepop vs SVITCH MXE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zepop Svitch mxe
BrandRowwetSVITCH
Price₹ 61,770₹ 47,000
Range100 km/charge35-38 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7 Hrs.-

Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
SVITCH MXE
SVITCH SVITCH MXE
MXE STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah8.7 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,33847,000
Ex-Showroom Price
61,77047,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5680
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4041,010

