In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or SVITCH SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH MXE Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours.
Zepop vs SVITCH MXE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zepop
|Svitch mxe
|Brand
|Rowwet
|SVITCH
|Price
|₹ 61,770
|₹ 47,000
|Range
|100 km/charge
|35-38 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|7 Hrs.
|-