In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour.
Zepop vs Super Eco T1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zepop
|Super eco t1
|Brand
|Rowwet
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 61,770
|₹ 56,772
|Range
|100 km/charge
|70 -80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|7 Hrs.
|-