HT Auto
Rowwet Zepop vs Stella Automobili SA 1000

In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Zepop vs SA 1000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zepop Sa 1000
BrandRowwetStella Automobili
Price₹ 61,770₹ 46,000
Range100 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time7 Hrs.-

Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000
STD
₹46,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionPush Button Start
Motor Power
2 kW250 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,33846,000
Ex-Showroom Price
61,77046,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5680
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,404988

