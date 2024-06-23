In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Zepop vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zepop
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Rowwet
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 61,770
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|100 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|7 Hrs.
|-