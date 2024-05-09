HT Auto
In 2024 Rowwet Vegatron or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Vegatron Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours. Vegatron has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Vegatron vs MT-15 V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegatron Mt-15 v2
BrandRowwetYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Vegatron
Rowwet Vegatron
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2
Yamaha MT-15 V2
STD
₹1.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,29,6971,92,626
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,67,700
RTO
013,416
Insurance
4,69711,510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7874,140
Pros and Cons
Pros
Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine
Cons
No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

