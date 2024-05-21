HT Auto
In 2024 Rowwet Vegatron or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Vegatron Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Vegatron has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Vegatron vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegatron Fzs 25
BrandRowwetYamaha
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Vegatron
Rowwet Vegatron
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V/28 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,29,6971,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,69710,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7873,546

