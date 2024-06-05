In 2024 Rowwet Vegatron or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Vegatron Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Vegatron has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Vegatron vs SXL 150 Comparison