In 2024 Rowwet Vegatron or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Vegatron Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Vegatron has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Vegatron vs SXL 125 Comparison