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HomeCompare BikesVegatron vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Rowwet Vegatron vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Rowwet Vegatron or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Vegatron Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Vegatron has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Vegatron vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vegatron Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandRowwetRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.25 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.02 kWh-
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Vegatron
Rowwet Vegatron
STD
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Rowwet Vegatron Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
100 km
Max Speed
65 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick Start Only
Motor Power
2 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
2.02 kWh12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
lithium-ionVRLA
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,29,6971,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,0001,38,726
RTO
011,728
Insurance
4,6978,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7873,413

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