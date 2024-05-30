HT Auto
In 2024 Rowwet Trono or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Trono Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. Trono has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
Trono vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trono Yezdi adventure
BrandRowwetYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Range100-150 km/charge-
Mileage-33.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-334 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Trono
Rowwet Trono
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V/40 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,87,4632,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,9602,09,900
RTO
016,792
Insurance
6,50310,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0295,099

