Rowwet Trono vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2024 Rowwet Trono or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Trono Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. Trono has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Trono vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trono Scram 411
BrandRowwetRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Range100-150 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Trono
Rowwet Trono
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
72 V/40 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
lithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,87,4632,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,9602,03,085
RTO
016,777
Insurance
6,50317,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0295,107

