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Rowwet Trono vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Rowwet Trono or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Trono Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Trono has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Trono vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trono Himalayan
BrandRowwetRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.81 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-32.04 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Trono
Rowwet Trono
STD
₹1.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Rowwet Trono Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Exhaust View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
100 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Charger Type
Fast Charger-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
lithium-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,87,4632,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,80,9602,15,900
RTO
017,772
Insurance
6,50320,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0295,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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