In 2024 Rowwet Rame XL or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Rame XL Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. Rame XL has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
Rame XL vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rame xl
|Yezdi adventure
|Brand
|Rowwet
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 2.09 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|33.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|334 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-