Rowwet Rame XL vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Rowwet Rame XL or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Rame XL Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. Rame XL has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
Rame XL vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rame xl R15 v4
BrandRowwetYamaha
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-55.20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Rame XL
Rowwet Rame XL
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.5 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V/30 Ah12 V/ 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,98,4952,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7991,81,700
RTO
014,536
Insurance
6,69611,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2664,470

