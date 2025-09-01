In 2026 Rowwet Rame XL or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Rame XL Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. Rame XL has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Rame XL vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rame xl
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|Rowwet
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|250 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-