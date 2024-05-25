HT Auto
In 2024 Rowwet Rame XL or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Rame XL Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. Rame XL has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Rame XL vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rame xl Scram 411
BrandRowwetRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-38.23 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-411 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Battery Capacity
72 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
lithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,98,4952,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,91,7992,03,085
RTO
016,777
Insurance
6,69617,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2665,107

