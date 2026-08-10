In 2026 Rowwet Rame XL or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Rame XL Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. Rame XL has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
Rame XL vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rame xl
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Rowwet
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41.88 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349.34 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-