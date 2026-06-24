In 2026 Rowwet Rame XL or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Rame XL Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. Rame XL has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Rame XL vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rame xl
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Rowwet
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|32.04 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|411 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-