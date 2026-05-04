In 2026 Rowwet Rame XL or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Rame XL Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Rame XL has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
Rame XL vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rame xl
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Rowwet
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41.55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349.34 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-