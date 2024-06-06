HT Auto
Rowwet Rame vs Yamaha FZ-X

In 2024 Rowwet Rame or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Rowwet Rame Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. Rame has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl.
Rame vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rame Fz-x
BrandRowwetYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-48.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hrs.-

Rame
Rowwet Rame
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Matte Copper
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Start ButtionSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Battery Capacity
60 V/30 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,5181,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0001,36,200
RTO
010,896
Insurance
4,5187,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,5683,321

Yamaha FZ-Xnull | Petrol | Manual1.36 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs Hunter 350
Yamaha FZ-Xnull | Petrol | Manual1.36 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Yamaha FZS-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-Xnull | Petrol | Manual1.36 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TVS Roninnull | Petrol | Manual1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-X vs Ronin

